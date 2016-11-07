Breaking News

Jinger Duggar gets married

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announced their engagement in July and got married in November according to People magazine.
Photos: The Duggar family
In July 2015, Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, welcomed their fourth child, daughter Meredith Grace. Soon after that Josh Duggar entered a faith-based rehab facility after he was outed as a user of the cheating website Ashley Madison.
Jessa Seewald, one of the 19 Duggar children, rides a buggy with her husband, Ben.
The Duggar family, stars of the now-canceled TLC show "19 Kids and Counting," visits "Extra" at its New York studios in March 2014.
Josh Duggar, the oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, gives an interview in March 2013.
Four of the Duggar girls with their mother, Michelle.
Michelle Duggar sits at the dinner table with other women and girls in the family.
(CNN)Another Duggar daughter is off the market.

Reality TV star Jinger Duggar married former pro soccer player Jeremy Vuolo over the weekend, People magazine reported.
    According to the publication the couple were wed before about 1,000 guests in Siloam Springs, Arkansas with the groom's father officiating.
    One of 19 devout Baptist siblings, Jinger Duggar followed two older sisters to the altar.
    The pair recorded a video for fans.
    "We are overjoyed to announce that we are now husband and wife," Vuolo said. "It was surreal when we said: 'I do.' "
    "It's incredible just being at this place where we've prayed about this for so long and just longed for the day that we were married, and now God has given us our heart's desire and our prayer," Duggar added. "He's just so graciously given (this) to us."
    Her parents recorded a congratulatory video to the newlyweds in which her father described the union as "a match made in heaven."
    Duggar, 22, and Vuolo, 29, announced their engagement in July. Vuolo had a brief career as a goalie for several professional teams.
    Viewers of "Counting On," the spinoff to the hit TLC series "19 Kids and Counting," got to witness the couple's rooftop engagement in New York City.
    In keeping with the Duggar family tradition, the pair saved their first kiss for their wedding.