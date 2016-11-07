Smaller, slower and sleeker: is the Toyota iRoad the future of city living?

Story highlights The Toyota iRoad is a three-wheeled electric vehicle

It was unveiled at the 2014 Geneva Auto Show in 2014.

Tokyo (CNN) The Toyota iRoad is like something from the future.

It isn't a car. It isn't a motorbike. This three-wheeled, two-seater -- driver and passenger sit in tandem -- is being billed as an electric-powered "personal mobility vehicle", and it reimagines how city dwellers could get around their urban environments.

With a 37-mile range, it's the perfect run around, able to squeeze into tiny parking slots and weave through traffic, while reducing congestion and carbon emissions.

CNN's Tokyo-based international correspondent Will Ripley took the iRoad for a spin. Here, he gives us the low-down on the five coolest things about the iRoad, first seen at the 2014 Geneva Auto Show.

1. It's bite sized

Read More