Philippines court grants hero's burial to former dictator as thousands protest

- Filipinos have objected to President Duterte's plans to give former dictator a hero's burial
- Ferdinand Marcos died in 1989 but Duterte wants to re-inter him in Manila
(CNN)The Philippines' top court has dismissed a case that sought to block a hero's burial for former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, according to CNN Philippines.
In a split 9-5 decision, with one justice abstaining, the Supreme Court rejected arguments that Marcos was unfit to be re-interred in the National Heroes' Cemetery in Manila.
The move was met with delight by supporters of the former dictator who had gathered outside the court, and outrage from thousands of protesters opposing them bearing banners reading "Marcos is no hero!" and holding placards calling for justice for the victims of martial law.
Shortly after his election in May, President Rodrigo Duterte announced plans to move the late dictator from his current resting place in a mausoleum in the family's stronghold of Ilocos Norte, in the Philippines' northeast.
'Raw wounds'
"Let the sleeping dog lie as is. Incorrigible dictatorship, insatiable greed and inebriated lust for power do not a hero make," Edre Olalia, president of the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers, which brought a case objecting to the burial, told CNN last month.
"It is rubbing salt on raw wounds that still need to be healed," former Philippines human-rights commissioner Etta Rosales told CNN Philippines.
"That is what it is doing. Because it is making a mockery of the struggle of the Filipino people to restore democracy."
In October, Duterte said he hoped the court would decide "not on emotion" but on the "public interest."
Duterte, whose father served in Marcos' cabinet and was supported by Marcos' daughter in the presidential elections, has justified the re-internment on the grounds that it is legal to do so.
"He is qualified to be buried there. If other Filipinos don't want this, fine. You can demonstrate, go ahead. You can use the streets," he said in August.
Former dictator
Marcos fled the Philippines after a revolution in 1986 ended his decades as dictator. Many young Filipinos have little or no knowledge of Marcos and martial law and recent years have seen his family re-emerge on the political scene.
Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. narrowly lost the election for Vice President of the Philippines this year by just 0.64%.
The late dictator's widow, Imelda Marcos, has been elected four times to the House of Representatives, despite ongoing controversies over the huge sums of money she and her husband plundered from the country. In February, the government approved the sale of $21 million worth of Marcos' "ill-gotten" jewelry collection.
Seventy-five thousand people have applied for reparations with the official Human Rights Victims' Claims Board for "gross human rights violations" committed by the Marcos regime during the martial law period of 1972 to 1981.