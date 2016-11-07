Philippines court grants hero's burial to former dictator as thousands protest

Story highlights Filipinos have objected to President Duterte's plans to give former dictator a hero's burial

Ferdinand Marcos died in 1989 but Duterte wants to re-inter him in Manila

(CNN) The Philippines' top court has dismissed a case that sought to block a hero's burial for former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, according to CNN Philippines.

In a split 9-5 decision, with one justice abstaining, the Supreme Court rejected arguments that Marcos was unfit to be re-interred in the National Heroes' Cemetery in Manila.

The move was met with delight by supporters of the former dictator who had gathered outside the court, and outrage from thousands of protesters opposing them bearing banners reading "Marcos is no hero!" and holding placards calling for justice for the victims of martial law.

Shortly after his election in May, President Rodrigo Duterte announced plans to move the late dictator from his current resting place in a mausoleum in the family's stronghold of Ilocos Norte, in the Philippines' northeast.

'Raw wounds'

