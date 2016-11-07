Breaking News

New Delhi is the most polluted city on Earth right now

By James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 5:00 AM ET, Mon November 7, 2016

A Delhi policeman stands guard at the war memorial India Gate engulfed in a thick smog in New Delhi, India, on November 6, 2016.
A Delhi policeman stands guard at the war memorial India Gate engulfed in a thick smog in New Delhi, India, on November 6, 2016.
Protesters wearing protective masks take part in a rally urging immediate action to curb air pollution in New Delhi on November 6, 2016.
Protesters wearing protective masks take part in a rally urging immediate action to curb air pollution in New Delhi on November 6, 2016.
Schools in the Indian capital have been closed for the three days as the city struggles with one of the worst spells of air pollution in recent years.
Schools in the Indian capital have been closed for the three days as the city struggles with one of the worst spells of air pollution in recent years.
Young Indian runners take part in the New Delhi 10K Challenge amid heavy smog on November 6.
Young Indian runners take part in the New Delhi 10K Challenge amid heavy smog on November 6.
Indian women walk as smog envelops the Jama Masjid Mosque in the old quarters of New Delhi on November 3.
Indian women walk as smog envelops the Jama Masjid Mosque in the old quarters of New Delhi on November 3.
Indian commuters walk through the smog in the old quarters of New Delhi.
Indian commuters walk through the smog in the old quarters of New Delhi.
An Indian cyclist rides along a street as smog envelops a monument in New Delhi on October 31, the day after the Diwali festival.
An Indian cyclist rides along a street as smog envelops a monument in New Delhi on October 31, the day after the Diwali festival.
Story highlights

  • Some parts of Delhi record air quality index of 999
  • City has instituted emergency measures to tackle smog

(CNN)Fresh air doesn't exist in New Delhi at the moment.

India's capital is choking under off-the-charts smog, with some parts of the city reporting levels almost five times those considered "unhealthy" by the US environmental protection agency.
    Measurements taken at the US Embassy in Delhi put the city's Air Quality Index at 999 on Monday, off the standard chart, which finishes at the "hazardous" level of 500.
    By comparison, the highest AQI level recorded Monday in Baoding -- China's most polluted city -- was 298.
    Beijing was a pleasant 30, while India's next most polluted city, coal and industry-heavy Chandrapur, recorded levels of 824, according to the World Air Quality Index.
    Research released earlier this year found that air quality levels exceed World Health Organizations guidelines for 80% of those living in urban areas around the world.

    Protests and pollution masks

    In Khan Market, one of Delhi's trendiest areas, shops that specialized in anti-pollution masks were doing brisk business as people queued up to buy some modicum of protection from the toxic smog.
    On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered to protest outside Parliament in the city center as others voiced their displeasure online, posting to Twitter with the slogan #MyRightToBreathe.
    Death by pollution: Delhi's fight for clean air
    An emergency ruling issued over the weekend saw more than 5,000 schools closed and construction work halted for the next three days. Officials warned that the number of vehicles allowed on the streets may be restricted if the situation does not improve.

    CNN's Rishi Iyengar contributed reporting from New Delhi