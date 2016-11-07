New Delhi is the most polluted city on Earth right now

(CNN) Fresh air doesn't exist in New Delhi at the moment.

Measurements taken at the US Embassy in Delhi put the city's Air Quality Index at 999 on Monday, off the standard chart, which finishes at the "hazardous" level of 500.

Protests and pollution masks

In Khan Market, one of Delhi's trendiest areas, shops that specialized in anti-pollution masks were doing brisk business as people queued up to buy some modicum of protection from the toxic smog.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered to protest outside Parliament in the city center as others voiced their displeasure online, posting to Twitter with the slogan #MyRightToBreathe.

Little children at Jantar Mantar today fighting for their right to Breathe!! #MyRightToBreathe #LetsSaveDelhi pic.twitter.com/40YbwA8uO5 — Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) November 6, 2016

An emergency ruling issued over the weekend saw more than 5,000 schools closed and construction work halted for the next three days. Officials warned that the number of vehicles allowed on the streets may be restricted if the situation does not improve.