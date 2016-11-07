Breaking News

Gigantic sinkhole swallows intersection in Japan

By Yoko Wakatsuki and Emiko Jozuka, CNN

Updated 11:34 PM ET, Mon November 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This photo shows a giant sinkhole (C) in a five-lane urban boulevard, eroding soil and exposing underground steel columns supporting commercial buildings in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, on November 8, 2016. No injuries were reported as the accident occurred in the early morning hours. / AFP / JIJI PRESS / STR / Japan OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
This photo shows a giant sinkhole (C) in a five-lane urban boulevard, eroding soil and exposing underground steel columns supporting commercial buildings in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, on November 8, 2016. No injuries were reported as the accident occurred in the early morning hours. / AFP / JIJI PRESS / STR / Japan OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Eight Corvettes fell into a sinkhole that opened up beneath a section of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on February 12. The sinkhole was about 40 feet wide and 25-30 feet deep.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayEight Corvettes fell into a sinkhole that opened up beneath a section of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on February 12. The sinkhole was about 40 feet wide and 25-30 feet deep.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
An increasing number of sinkholes have appeared in and around the neighborhood where the Lotte World Tower is being built in Seoul, South Korea. The first one was discovered in June and several others have appeared since then, according to local media reports, causing the construction of what would be Seoul&#39;s tallest building to come under scrutiny.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayAn increasing number of sinkholes have appeared in and around the neighborhood where the Lotte World Tower is being built in Seoul, South Korea. The first one was discovered in June and several others have appeared since then, according to local media reports, causing the construction of what would be Seoul's tallest building to come under scrutiny.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
The rear portion of a residential home is consumed by a sinkhole November 14 in Dunedin, Florida.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayThe rear portion of a residential home is consumed by a sinkhole November 14 in Dunedin, Florida.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
A 60-foot-wide sinkhole formed underneath the Summer Bay Resort in Clermont, Florida, about 10 minutes from Walt Disney World, on August 11. One resort building collapsed, and another slowly sank.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayA 60-foot-wide sinkhole formed underneath the Summer Bay Resort in Clermont, Florida, about 10 minutes from Walt Disney World, on August 11. One resort building collapsed, and another slowly sank.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
A backhoe is swallowed by a sinkhole in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on August 6. The driver of the backhoe was not injured.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayA backhoe is swallowed by a sinkhole in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on August 6. The driver of the backhoe was not injured.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
A sinkhole killed a guard at a construction site in Shenzhen, China, on March 27. The sinkhole might have been caused by heavy rains and the collapsing of old water pipes running beneath the surface, the Shenzhen Special Zone Daily reported.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayA sinkhole killed a guard at a construction site in Shenzhen, China, on March 27. The sinkhole might have been caused by heavy rains and the collapsing of old water pipes running beneath the surface, the Shenzhen Special Zone Daily reported.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
Workers watch the demolition of the house where a sinkhole opened three days before in Seffner, Florida, on March 3. Sinkholes caused by acidic groundwater corroding the limestone or carbonate rock underground are common in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayWorkers watch the demolition of the house where a sinkhole opened three days before in Seffner, Florida, on March 3. Sinkholes caused by acidic groundwater corroding the limestone or carbonate rock underground are common in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
Buildings fell into a sinkhole near a subway construction site in Guangzhou, China, in January 2013. The hole measured about 1,000 square feet across and 30 feet deep and was without casualties, according to a state media report.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayBuildings fell into a sinkhole near a subway construction site in Guangzhou, China, in January 2013. The hole measured about 1,000 square feet across and 30 feet deep and was without casualties, according to a state media report.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
A basketball court in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, fell into a sinkhole caused by Superstorm Sandy in November 2012.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayA basketball court in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, fell into a sinkhole caused by Superstorm Sandy in November 2012.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
In July 2011, a man inspects a 40-foot-deep sinkhole that a family found after they heard a booming noise in their kitchen in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayIn July 2011, a man inspects a 40-foot-deep sinkhole that a family found after they heard a booming noise in their kitchen in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Construction on a subway line caused a huge sinkhole to form in a road in Beijing in April 2011.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayConstruction on a subway line caused a huge sinkhole to form in a road in Beijing in April 2011.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
An aerial photo shows sinkholes created by the drying of the Dead Sea near Israel in 2011.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayAn aerial photo shows sinkholes created by the drying of the Dead Sea near Israel in 2011.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
A utility worker examines the area around a sinkhole caused by a broken water main in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in December 2010.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayA utility worker examines the area around a sinkhole caused by a broken water main in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in December 2010.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
Tropical Storm Agatha caused a sinkhole to open in Guatemala City in May 2010.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayTropical Storm Agatha caused a sinkhole to open in Guatemala City in May 2010.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
A fire truck protrudes from a sinkhole as Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa talks to reporters in September 2009.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayA fire truck protrudes from a sinkhole as Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa talks to reporters in September 2009.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
A water main collapsed an entire block-long part of Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica, California, in December 2002.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayA water main collapsed an entire block-long part of Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica, California, in December 2002.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
In Orlando, a sinkhole 150 feet wide and 60 feet deep swallowed trees, pipelines and a section of sidewalk near an apartment building in June 2002.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayIn Orlando, a sinkhole 150 feet wide and 60 feet deep swallowed trees, pipelines and a section of sidewalk near an apartment building in June 2002.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
A 30-foot-deep sinkhole appeared in a busy street in a suburb east of downtown Los Angeles. A motorist drove into the hole but was rescued before a concrete slab fell onto the car.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives wayA 30-foot-deep sinkhole appeared in a busy street in a suburb east of downtown Los Angeles. A motorist drove into the hole but was rescued before a concrete slab fell onto the car.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
&quot;The Great Blue Hole&quot; is the name of a massive underwater sinkhole off the coast of Belize. The deeper you go, the clearer the water becomes, revealing amazing stalactites and limestone.
Photos: Photos: When the ground gives way
When the ground gives way"The Great Blue Hole" is the name of a massive underwater sinkhole off the coast of Belize. The deeper you go, the clearer the water becomes, revealing amazing stalactites and limestone.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
japan fukuoka sinkhole 02 corvette sinkholeseoul lotte world towerflorida sinkhole 111404 FL sinkhole 0812canada sinkhole shenzhen sinkhole 0328sinkhole demolition landovguangzhou sinkhole12 sinkhole 030111 sinkholes 030110 sinkholes 030105 sinkholes 030107 sinkholes 030102 sinkholes 030109 sinkholes 030104 sinkholes 030103 sinkholes 030106 sinkholes 030113 sinkhole 0301

Story highlights

  • A huge sinkhole opens on a major Japanese road
  • The 15-meter deep sinkhole is currently filled with water

(CNN)A gigantic sinkhole has opened in Japan, swallowing huge sections of road including traffic lights, near underground work to extend a subway tunnel.

The seven to eight meter-wide hole was first reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning local time, according to Motohisa Oda, a crisis management officer from Fukuoka city.
    Nearby residents have been evacuated, and five major roads cordoned off in Hakata ward, in Fukuoka city's busy business district.
    The gaping hole -- which started off as two smaller holes that merged into one -- appeared 300 meters from the JR Hakata railway station.
    The sinkhole is now a whopping 27 meters wide, 30 meters long and 15 meters deep. It has also filled with water that seeped in from sewage pipes destroyed by collapsing sections of road.
    Read More

    Subway work was underway

    City officials were working nearby to extend the subway from JR Hakata Station to the city center along a 1.4 kilometer route.
    Oda told CNN that the hole may have been triggered by the subterranean construction works.
    The sinkhole has cut power to roughly 170 households across Fukuoka city. Saibu, a Japan-based gas supplier, is also checking for any gas leakages in the area.
    While authorities are still investigating what exactly caused the hole, a few social media users in Japan have been joking about the kind of monsters that might emerge.
    "Uh oh, this thing might emerge in front of Hakata station," tweeted @_zukkyun, linking to a cartoon monster with a screwdriver for a nose.