New Delhi chokes on smog

Updated 2:57 AM ET, Mon November 7, 2016

A Delhi policeman stands guard at the war memorial India Gate engulfed in a thick smog in New Delhi, India, on November 6, 2016.
A Delhi policeman stands guard at the war memorial India Gate engulfed in a thick smog in New Delhi, India, on November 6, 2016.
Protesters wearing protective masks take part in a rally urging immediate action to curb air pollution in New Delhi on November 6, 2016.
Protesters wearing protective masks take part in a rally urging immediate action to curb air pollution in New Delhi on November 6, 2016.
Schools in the Indian capital have been closed for the three days as the city struggles with one of the worst spells of air pollution in recent years.
Schools in the Indian capital have been closed for the three days as the city struggles with one of the worst spells of air pollution in recent years.
Young Indian runners take part in the New Delhi 10K Challenge amid heavy smog on November 6.
Young Indian runners take part in the New Delhi 10K Challenge amid heavy smog on November 6.
Indian women walk as smog envelops the Jama Masjid Mosque in the old quarters of New Delhi on November 3.
Indian women walk as smog envelops the Jama Masjid Mosque in the old quarters of New Delhi on November 3.
Indian commuters walk through the smog in the old quarters of New Delhi.
Indian commuters walk through the smog in the old quarters of New Delhi.
An Indian cyclist rides along a street as smog envelops a monument in New Delhi on October 31, the day after the Diwali festival.
An Indian cyclist rides along a street as smog envelops a monument in New Delhi on October 31, the day after the Diwali festival.
