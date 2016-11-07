Breaking News

Shepard Fairey: Trump 'Big Brother', Clinton 'hard to pin down'

By Stephy Chung, CNN

Updated 1:06 AM ET, Mon November 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama 'Hope' artist depicts Trump as Big Brother

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • In video above, Fairey explains how he depicted Trump and why he won't illustrate Clinton

Hong Kong (CNN)In 2008, Shepard Fairey's "Hope" -- the now iconic blue red poster depicting then presidential candidate Barack Obama -- went viral, becoming the defining image of his campaign.

"The poster changed graphic design history," says Carol A. Wells, the founder and executive director of the Center for the Study of Political Graphics, who points to the many ways the image's styling has been replicated around the world.
    Shepard Fairey&#39;s image of Barack Obama went viral in 2008
    Shepard Fairey's image of Barack Obama went viral in 2008
    "Many believe this poster inspired enough voters to give Obama the edge that he needed to win."
    Two election cycles later, Fairey's Orwellian take on Donald Trump -- open-mouthed and poised to rattle off conspiracy, insult, attack -- sits in stark contrast to "Hope".
    Shepard Fairey&#39;s image of Donald Trump is inspired by George Orwell&#39;s 1984. &quot;The idea (is) of an all powerful Big Brother that is more or less dictating how people are living their lives because they are fearful and they feel watched all the time,&quot; explains Fairey.
    Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
    Demagogue by Shepard Fairey Shepard Fairey's image of Donald Trump is inspired by George Orwell's 1984. "The idea (is) of an all powerful Big Brother that is more or less dictating how people are living their lives because they are fearful and they feel watched all the time," explains Fairey.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    His depiction of Barack Obama become synonymous with the 2008 presidential election.
    Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
    Hope by Shepard FaireyHis depiction of Barack Obama become synonymous with the 2008 presidential election.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Fairey made art of Bernie Sanders earlier this year.
    Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
    Bernie Sanders Has a Posse by Shepard FaireyFairey made art of Bernie Sanders earlier this year.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    &quot;I think art affects people emotionally, and if it affects them emotionally, then they want to find an intellectual rationale for how they were affected emotionally,&quot; says the 46-year-old artist. &quot;So, I think that can create a conversation that wouldn&#39;t happen otherwise and create breakthroughs that wouldn&#39;t happen otherwise.&quot;
    Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
    Feel the Bern with the Red Hot Chili Peppers by Shepard Fairey"I think art affects people emotionally, and if it affects them emotionally, then they want to find an intellectual rationale for how they were affected emotionally," says the 46-year-old artist. "So, I think that can create a conversation that wouldn't happen otherwise and create breakthroughs that wouldn't happen otherwise."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    &quot;Public art is very important to me because it interacts with people and where they live,&quot; Fairey told CNN. Fairey was recently in Hong Kong producing public works with the HOCA Foundation.
    Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
    Natural Springs by Shepard Fairey"Public art is very important to me because it interacts with people and where they live," Fairey told CNN. Fairey was recently in Hong Kong producing public works with the HOCA Foundation.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    This image by Fairey appeared on Hong Kong streets to coincide with a large exhibition of his works.
    Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
    Visual Disobedience by Shepard FaireyThis image by Fairey appeared on Hong Kong streets to coincide with a large exhibition of his works.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    &quot;I think it&#39;s very important for people to be outspoken about their beliefs towards justice,&quot; Fairey says.
    Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
    Occupy by Shepard Fairey "I think it's very important for people to be outspoken about their beliefs towards justice," Fairey says.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    &quot;What I try to do with my art is use a visual to encourage someone to engage in a deeper conversation, rather than what most propaganda does, which is to say, this is how you think and this is the end of the conversation,&quot; Fairey told CNN.
    Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
    Trayvon Martin by Shepard Fairey"What I try to do with my art is use a visual to encourage someone to engage in a deeper conversation, rather than what most propaganda does, which is to say, this is how you think and this is the end of the conversation," Fairey told CNN.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    Besides politics, Fairey&#39;s work also centers on themes of social justice, the environment and climate change. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
    Not One More by Shepard FaireyBesides politics, Fairey's work also centers on themes of social justice, the environment and climate change.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    A mural in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York by Shepard Fairey.
    Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
    Mural by Shepard FaireyA mural in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York by Shepard Fairey.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    This is one of Fairey&#39;s earliest works. &quot;My Obey campaign was about putting things on the street that you normally wouldn&#39;t encounter,&quot; Fairey told CNN. &quot;Something that&#39;s an alternative to advertising or government signage.&quot;
    Photos: Works by Shepard Fairey
    OBEY by Shepard FaireyThis is one of Fairey's earliest works. "My Obey campaign was about putting things on the street that you normally wouldn't encounter," Fairey told CNN. "Something that's an alternative to advertising or government signage."
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    Shepard Fairey art 22Hope by Shepard FaireyShepard Fairey art 18Shepard Fairey art 17Natural Springs by Shepard FaireyVisual Disobedience by Shepard FaireyShepard Fairey art15Shepard Fairey art 34Shepard Fairey art 30Shepard Fairey art4Shepard Fiarey art 24
    "Trump is dangerous," Fairey tells CNN.
    Read More
    "He's a demagogue who's a bigot and is sexist. He really has no respect for a lot of different people, no experience in politics, and is pursuing the presidency out of his own ego rather than a desire to create the greatest good for the greatest number of people."
    As for Hillary Clinton, the 46-year-old artist says she's hard to "pin down graphically", and hasn't "found her inspiring enough" to illustrate.
    "I haven't always agreed with her. I was really disappointed in her support of the Iraq war. But I think she's been on the right side of issues that I care about and we're faced with a choice I think is a very, very clear choice."
    "I think Hillary Clinton is much better for the United States than Donald Trump."

    'Visual Disobedience'

    Fairey spoke to CNN in Hong Kong, where the artist has created three murals in the city and opened "Visual Disobedience", an exhibition of 300 of his works that will be on show throughout November.
    The show, presented by the Hong Kong Contemporary Art (HOCA) Foundation, is a survey of Fairey's career in stencils, rubyliths, prints, canvases and sculpture and centers on the theme of power and responsibility.
    Included in the exhibition are some of the artist's early works, like Fairey's first print made on paper -- a combination of a Jimi Hendrix album cover and the artist's famous Andre the Giant image -- that HOCA curator Lauren Every-Wortman says help to define his legacy.
    Fairey created public murals in Hong Kong alongside the &quot;Visual Disobedience&quot; show
    Fairey created public murals in Hong Kong alongside the "Visual Disobedience" show
    A 2016 canvas portrait of Fairey's "Andre the Giant Has a Posse" sticker -- which grew out of a street art campaign in 1989 and went on to become part of Obey Giant -- also features.
    "It has the layering and technique that he's developed over the years but with the original image that brought him to notoriety," explains Every-Wortman.
    The artist's guiding principle to "question authority" feels particularly relevant to Hong Kong's tense political climate, where many residents, particularly the young, hold aspirations for a future independent of China.
    Hong Kong's Brexit ambitions: Could city ever be independent from China?
    Every-Wortman says the show wasn't created to specifically comment on Hong Kong politics, but the universality of Fairey's message crosses borders.
    "I think the beauty of Shepard's work is the political frustrations he tackles are ones that can affect any country and society," she says. "What he criticizes in American politics can be equally applied to Chinese politics."

    Early influences

    For Fairey, good political art is a conversation starter, and he points to Andy Warhol's portrait of Nixon and Robbie Conal's work of Ronald Reagan, as strong examples.
    "I think now everyone knows Nixon wasn't trustworthy, but this image that Warhol made caught him looking like he couldn't be trusted. And then beneath it said Vote McGovern. It's kind of a bit of irreverent art, and one of the earliest examples of a very high profile artist, doing something political."
    CONTRA DICTION (Ronald Reagan) by Robbie Conal
    CONTRA DICTION (Ronald Reagan) by Robbie Conal
    Fairey credits Conal's 1988 depiction of Reagan during Iran-Contra as a big influence to his career.
    "I was a senior in high school at the time. It said contra above (the image of Reagan) and diction below. I thought it has got a sense of humor, it's saying something politically and the portrait of Reagan is a great painting, though it's unflattering."
    "This encapsulates everything I care about. I was to try to make art that works in the same way."
    For more of Shepard Fairey's works, visit his website.