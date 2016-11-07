A snake on a plane, slithering, dangling overhead

(CNN) Where's Samuel L. Jackson when you need him? Because we can put up with a lot of things, but a snake dangling overhead while we're on a plane is not one of them.

That's the situation passengers on an Aeromexico flight from Torreon to Mexico City found themselves in on Sunday.

Just take a look at this video. It is positively terrifying!

La vibora voladora...ja ja ja. Una experiencia única en el Vuelo Torreón-México, vuelo 231 de Aeroméxico. Eso si...Prioridad en aterrizaje. pic.twitter.com/qwDk6Wtszw — Indalecio Medina (@Inda_medina) November 6, 2016

Aeromexico said the flight made a quick landing and animal control took the stowaway reptile into custody

Prioridad uno en el aterrizaje en CD-MX y control animal del aeropuerto aseguro al viajero inesperado. Final Feliz pic.twitter.com/jf5EyfSozn — Indalecio Medina (@Inda_medina) November 6, 2016

"The procedures carried out for this flight are currently being evaluated to determine how the animal entered the cabin and measures have been taken to avoid such incidents in the future," the airline said in a statement to CNN.

Read More