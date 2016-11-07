Story highlights A new Nigerian social network hit 50,000 users 24 hours after launch

The platform plans to pay their most popular users

Popular blogger Linda Ikeji is behind the new venture

(CNN) Love her or not, she's one of Africa's most famous news and gossip writers. Now she's hoping to take on Facebook with her very own social network, which she says hit 50,000 sign-ups on the first day.

Linda Ikeji, a former model from Lagos, Nigeria, says her social network, LIS (Linda Ikeji Social) has something others lack: a one-stop shop for everything online.

"About 30-40 million Nigerians are now online, and they go through so many sites," Ikeji told CNN.

"They go to Facebook for connecting with friends. They come to my blog to read the news. They buy and sell things and go to places like Nairaland where they exchange opinions."

Just six days in, the network has 86,000 followers. Within the next five years, Ikeji said she hopes to be the new Facebook.

