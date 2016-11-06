Utah police officer killed; 3 suspects in custody

Story highlights Officer killed while setting up tire spikes during pursuit, police say

West Valley City police were trying to catch car theft suspects

(CNN) A Utah police officer was hit by a vehicle and killed early Sunday morning while trying to apprehend three people suspected of stealing a car, police said.

The three suspects are in custody, according to police in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Valley City.

The slain officer has been identified as 25-year-old Cody Brotherson, Police Chief Lee Russo said in a statement.

Officer Brotherson is the first line of duty death in WVCPD's history. Our hearts are heavy with his loss. pic.twitter.com/rvLCbobaBo — WVC Police (@WVCPD) November 6, 2016

"Our hearts are heavy with his loss," the department tweeted.

Brotherson has been with the West Valley police force since December 2013, the statement said. He grew up in West Valley City and leaves behind a fiancee, two brothers and his parents, the statement said.

Read More