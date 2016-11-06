Georgia deputy killed in shooting

Story highlights The Peach County Sheriff Deputy killed in the shooting is identified as Patrick Sondron, 41

(CNN) A Georgia deputy was killed Sunday in an officer-involved shooting, officials said.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks identified Peach County Sheriff Deputy Patrick Sondron, 41, as the officer who died of a gunshot wound.

Two Peach County deputies were involved in the shooting, Special Agent J.T. Ricketson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told CNN-affiliate-WGXA.

The second deputy's condition was not immediately known, WGXA reported.

The station reported that authorities blocked off the area between Highway 42 and Courtney Drive in Byron, where the shooting took place.

