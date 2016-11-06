Man kills two sons, himself, police say

Story highlights
- Amber Alert had been issued
- Father wanted for domestic violence
(CNN)A man shot his two young sons and then killed himself in an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday, police said.
The father, identified as Christopher Cadenbach, said St. Louis County Police Department's Deputy Chief Kenneth Cox.
He was wanted for domestic violence in Franklin County, Missouri, Cox said. As a result, the St. Louis County police had been looking for him.
On Saturday afternoon, Cadenbach, 43, visited his mother and his two children.
Amber Alert leads police to dad
His mother became worried after hearing him say that he wasn't going to be taken alive, Cox said.
She alerted police, who then issued an Amber Alert for his two abducted sons, Ethan, 5, and Owen, 4.
Later that evening, a park ranger spotted a 2006 Ford Focus matching the Amber Alert description in a local park and alerted police.
As soon as the officers arrived, shots rang out, Cox said.
"He was apparently shooting his children. We tried to engage him and it appears he took his own life."