Man kills two sons, himself, police say

Story highlights Amber Alert had been issued

Father wanted for domestic violence

(CNN) A man shot his two young sons and then killed himself in an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday, police said.

The father, identified as Christopher Cadenbach, said St. Louis County Police Department's Deputy Chief Kenneth Cox.

He was wanted for domestic violence in Franklin County, Missouri, Cox said. As a result, the St. Louis County police had been looking for him.

On Saturday afternoon, Cadenbach, 43, visited his mother and his two children.

Amber Alert leads police to dad

Read More