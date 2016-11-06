Story highlights Andy Murray wins Paris Masters

Eighth title of the season

Three sets victory over John Isner

Murray new world number one

(CNN) Andy Murray underlined his status as the new world number one by battling past John Isner to win the Paris Masters 1000 tournament Sunday -- his eighth title of the season.

Murray, winning for the first time in the French capital, was claiming his 14th Masters title and third of the season. A late season charge has seen him win four straight tournaments in a 19-match unbeaten run to usurp Novak Djokovic at the top of the rankings.

"This has been an incredible journey for me to get to the top of the rankings," he said at the trophy presentation.

Isner, who produced some of his best tennis as he leveled at one set all and forced a decider, also paid his tribute.

