New York (CNN) The New York City Marathon crowned its youngest male champion on Sunday.

Ghirmay Ghebreslassie, 20, from Eritrea finished the five-borough race in 2 hours, 7 minutes and 51 seconds, qualifying him as the third fastest runner in the marathon's 46-year history.

"Nobody has won any major marathon from Eritrea," Ghebreslassie said at the New York City Marathon Press Conference. "I'm really proud of it."

Mary Keitany, 34, of Kenya finished first in the woman's division, clocking in at 2 hours 24 minutes 26 seconds. It is her third consecutive victory at the United States' largest marathon.

Previously, the youngest male winners of the marathon were Americans Alberto Salazar in 1980, Tom Fleming in 1973, and Sheldon Karlin in 1972, who all won first place at age 22. Beth Bonner, also an American, is still the marathon's youngest winner, placing first in 1971 at age 19.

