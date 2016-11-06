Story highlights Arrogate wins Breeders' Cup Classic

Beats California Chrome

Third in a row for trainer Bob Baffert

California Chrome may race one more time

(CNN) Billed as the triumphant finale to a triumphant year, the Breeders' Cup Classic ended in a first defeat of 2016 for California Chrome Saturday as young pretender Arrogate ran him down in the final stretch at Santa Anita.

Former Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Chrome, with jockey Victor Espinoza, was six for six this year with £13 million career earnings to make him the richest horse in American thoroughbred history, but all good things come to an end.

Mike Smith wins his 25th Breeders' Cup race with Arrogate in the #BC16 Classic!!!! pic.twitter.com/zhVFlY6sNz — Breeders' Cup (@BreedersCup) November 6, 2016

"I am so proud of him, he ran a great race," said Espinoza.

"Maybe in hindsight I should have let him roll a bit earlier. We have had our ups and downs, and I know what it's like to be down and then come back.

