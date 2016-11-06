Podesta on Clinton's server woes: 'At least we now know why Cheryl didn't want her to run'

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman suggested the problems raised by Clinton's use of a private email serving during her tenure as secretary of state was the reason one of Clinton's closest advisers did not want her to mount a presidential campaign, according to emails stolen by hackers from John Podesta and published by WikiLeaks.

In a July 2015 correspondence between Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and Clinton loyalist Neera Tanden, Podesta writes: "At least we now know why Cheryl didn't want her to run," referring to Cheryl Mills a longtime top aide who served as Clinton's chief of staff at the State Department.

The comment was made in response to an earlier email from Tanden asking Podesta if the person who advised Clinton she could use the private server had been "drawn and quartered" for giving such advice.

Tanden is the president of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress.

WikiLeaks has released hacked emails daily over the past few weeks and has promised to do so into the future. US officials have said the releases bear the hallmarks of Russian meddling in the US election -- which WikiLeaks has denied.

