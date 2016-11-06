WikiLeaks releases more DNC emails near eve of election

Story highlights The DNC was hacked by two groups in the past year that have been linked to the Russian government

WikiLeaks and Moscow have denied the claims

Washington (CNN) With just two days before the election, WikiLeaks late Sunday night released a new trove of emails apparently hacked from the Democratic Party, the latest dump from the website which has been targeting Democrats.

The release of more than 8,000 emails came after WikiLeaks has, on a daily basis over four weeks, released more than 50,000 emails stolen from the private email account of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta.

The emails from the Democratic National Committee were the first to have surfaced in some time, but not the first time stolen DNC email communications had the potential to disrupt the election. In July, just before the Democratic National Convention kicked off, WikiLeaks posted roughly 20,000 emails from the DNC that showed favor for Clinton and distaste for her primary opponent, Bernie Sanders, within the DNC, bolstering his supporters' claims the DNC worked against his candidacy.

That release resulted in the resignation of party chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz just as she was supposed to convene the convention.

Like the Podesta emails, the DNC emails released Sunday were presented out of order and not always in context, and included mass mailings as well as internal correspondence.

