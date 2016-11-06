Biden to campaign with Kaine in election eve boost

Story highlights The Democratic vice presidential nominee has called Biden his "role model"

This will be the second time the two have hit the campaign trail together

(CNN) Vice President Joe Biden will give his hopeful successor, Sen. Tim Kaine, a boost Monday evening, joining him at one of his final campaign rallies at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

Their spouses, Dr. Jill Biden and Anne Holton, will also be present, per a campaign aide.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee has called Biden his "role model."

"I've only known one vice president and it's Joe Biden, and I just think he is a great role model because I have talked to him about the role. He's given me some advice. I've observed him in the role," Kaine said in a Fox News radio interview on Thursday. "I think I've really learned a lot about how to play that principal adviser role and give the best unvarnished advice you can, but also take on lead on key projects where you have a particular passion or expertise."

This will be the second time the two have hit the campaign trail together. They previously appeared together in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Labor Day.

