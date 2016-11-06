Tim Kaine says Hillary Clinton is the 'underdog'

Story highlights
- Tim Kaine revealed a conversation he had with Hillary Clinton in April 2014
- He cited Clinton's status as the potential first female president
Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton has more money, a much longer political resume, a better-organized campaign than Donald Trump and a lead in national polls.
Yet Clinton's running mate, Tim Kaine, says she's the underdog.
In an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday, the Virginia senator recalled an April 2014 conversation with Clinton, who he said had not yet decided whether she would run for president.
He cited the reality that Clinton would be the first woman elected president.
"I said, 'No matter what the polls say and no matter what you see in that editorial, consider yourself the underdog. You're trying to do something that's never been done.' I said, 'If it had been easy for a woman to be president in this country, we would have had a woman president of the country. So consider yourself the underdog until they call you the winner,'" Kaine told host John Dickerson.
"That's what I say to myself, John, in every race I've ever run in Virginia, which until recently has been pretty tough real estate," Kaine said. "I tell myself I'm the underdog until they call me the winner. And that gives me the discipline to do what I need to do until the polls close right at the very end."
The underdog line is one he consistently uses on the campaign trail as well, ending most of his events with it.