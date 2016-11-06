Iowa poll: Trump up 7 points over Clinton

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump leads Hillary Clinton by 7 points in Iowa, according to a Des Moines Register poll of likely voters released Saturday evening.
The poll found Trump with 46% to Clinton's 39%, while Libertarian Gary Johnson and the Green Party's Jill Stein caught 6% and 1% of likely voters, respectively.
About 5% of respondents said they did not want to disclose their choice; 2% said they would vote for someone else or not at all, and the remaining 1% said they weren't sure or didn't remember.
Sixty eight percent of respondents said they were unhappy with their choices in this election.
Trump's 7-point lead exceeds the poll's margin of error, suggesting a comfortable position for the Republican leading into the closing days of the election. However, two of the most recent Iowa polls showed a near-even race.
President Barack Obama won Iowa in 2008 and 2012, but Trump has performed strongly there in polls throughout much of the campaign relative to the Democratic victories in the most recent presidential cycles.
The Hawkeye State has six electoral votes, and many of Trump's most likely paths to victory include him notching a win there.
The Des Moines Register poll was taken from November 1 to 4 of 800 likely voters with a margin of error plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.