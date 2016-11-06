Iowa poll: Trump up 7 points over Clinton

Story highlights A new Iowa poll shows an advantage for Trump

However, 68% of respondents said they were unhappy with their choices in this election

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump leads Hillary Clinton by 7 points in Iowa, according to a Des Moines Register poll of likely voters released Saturday evening.

The poll found Trump with 46% to Clinton's 39%, while Libertarian Gary Johnson and the Green Party's Jill Stein caught 6% and 1% of likely voters, respectively.

About 5% of respondents said they did not want to disclose their choice; 2% said they would vote for someone else or not at all, and the remaining 1% said they weren't sure or didn't remember.

Sixty eight percent of respondents said they were unhappy with their choices in this election.

Trump's 7-point lead exceeds the poll's margin of error, suggesting a comfortable position for the Republican leading into the closing days of the election. However, two of the most recent Iowa polls showed a near-even race.

Read More