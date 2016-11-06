Story highlights Mike Pence says Chris Christie remains in charge of Trump's transition team

Two former Christie aides were convicted in the Bridgegate scandal

Washington (CNN) Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence says New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will still lead Donald Trump's transition team despite the swirling Bridgegate controversy.

"Well, what I would tell you is Chris Christie has continued to strongly state his position that he had no knowledge of those actions taken," Pence said on "Fox News Sunday."

"And frankly, as he said late in the week, that what the convictions proved is that he was right to immediately fire those people for the actions that they had taken," he said.

Pence, the governor of Indiana, said he and Trump are "grateful for Chris Christie's role in the campaign."

He said there are no plans to alter Christie's role -- particularly when it comes to Election Day.

