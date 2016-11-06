Lynn Sweet: On deadline, there's no gender.

Story highlights Chicago Sun-Times columnist: Female political reporters aren't biased towards Clinton

Sweet: "You've just got to get the job done"

(CNN) Lynn Sweet, the Washington Bureau Chief of the Chicago Sun-Times, said Sunday that when it comes to reporting on Hillary Clinton, female journalists are not biased compared to their male colleagues.

Asked by CNN's Brian Stelter if women reporters cover the Democratic presidential nominee's candidacy differently, the veteran journalist's response was simple.

"On deadline, there's no gender" Sweet said. "You've just got to get the job done."

Sweet told Stelter she was glad that he'd asked the question, in case people were wondering if female reporters are "throwing it."

The answer, she emphasized, is "No, of course not."

