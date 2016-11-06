Lady Gaga: Melania Trump campaigning for anti-bullying is 'hypocrisy'

Story highlights Lady Gaga is an anti-bullying advocate

Washington (CNN) Lady Gaga has joined the chorus of those criticizing Melania Trump days after the would-be first lady gave a speech decrying bullying online.

".@MELANIATRUMP to say u will stand for "anti-bullying" is hypocrisy. Your husband is 1 of the most notorious bullies we have ever witnessed," the pop artist tweeted.

Trump's speech on Thursday was her first since her maligned address at the Republican National Committee in July, where she was criticized for plagiarizing a portion of a Michelle Obama speech.

Last week's speech drew fire from many people after Trump dedicated a portion of to call for less hostility on the internet.

Her husband, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has regularly used his Twitter account to launch personal attacks against people, including against one-time rival Sen. Ted Cruz's wife, Heidi Cruz.

