Khizr Khan: 'Thankfully, Mr. Trump, this isn't your America'

Khan's son, Army Capt. Humayun Khan, died in Iraq in 2004

Manchester, New Hampshire (CNN) Hillary Clinton cast the 2016 election as a "moment of reckoning" for the United States at an event in New Hampshire with Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father whose public fight with Donald Trump over the summer became a flashpoint in the presidential race.

Khan, whose speech was so well received by the audience it seemingly took him aback, challenged Trump throughout his remarks, culminating in a flurry of questions about who would "have a place" in Trump's America.

"So today, I have a few questions for Donald Trump. Donald Trump, would my son have a place in your America?" asked Khan, a Muslim. "Would Muslims have a place in your America? Would Latinos have a place in your America? Would African-Americans have a place in your America, Donald Trump?"

He continued: "Would anyone who isn't you have a place in your America? Well, thankfully, Mr. Trump, this isn't your America."

Khan's son, Army Capt. Humayun Khan, died in Iraq in 2004 and his story -- told by his father at the Democratic National Convention in July -- spurred Trump to attack Khan and his wife, Ghazala. The race was a defining moment in the campaign.

