Conway deflects on Trump camp's claims of assassination attempt

Story highlights The Secret Service ushered Trump off stage briefly in Nevada on Saturday

Conway called the situation "scary"

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said it was "scary" when the Secret Service had to force Trump off stage during a rally on Saturday.

"It's scary -- I mean, all the coverage is usually about our protesters wreaking havoc and making people feel afraid, and it certainly goes both ways," Conway said Sunday during the at-times contentious interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

"I'm glad nobody was hurt, but it does remind you that in these closing days -- especially as the polls tighten -- many of us are getting more death threats, getting more angry messages on social media and elsewhere, and it's a pretty fraught environment there," she said.

But she deflected questions about why Donald Trump Jr. and Trump social media director Dan Scavino retweeted comments describing what occurred as an assassination attempt, when no such attempt took place. Trump supporters had incorrectly thought the protester had a gun.

"If you're Don Jr. and you're on a live TV set while you're watching this unfold, it's pretty rattling to think of what may have happened to your father, so I'll excuse him that," Conway said.

