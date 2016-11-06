Podesta: FBI leakers should 'shut up'

Story highlights He wouldn't call for FBI Director James Comey's resignation

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta says members of the FBI who have shared information about the agency's investigation of her private server should "shut up."

"I think the men and women of the FBI are doing a tremendous job out here across the country. But the leakers should shut up," Podesta said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Podesta called the leaks "worrisome." Democrats have pointed to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's claims that agents within the FBI are angry that Director James Comey hasn't recommended charges against Clinton.

Democrats have criticized Comey for revealing to Congress just 11 days before the election that the FBI had discovered new emails -- these on Anthony Weiner's personal laptop -- that could be related to its investigation into Clinton's private server.

Podesta wouldn't call for Comey's resignation after the election.

