Clinton focuses on pushing turnout headed into Election Day

Philadelphia (CNN) Hillary Clinton will barnstorm the eastern United States in the closing days of the campaign, looking to spur turnout in states that rely almost exclusively on Election Day voting.

Clinton, after headlining a concert rally with pop star Katy Perry on Saturday in Philadelphia, will attend church on Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, rally with NBA superstar LeBron James Cleveland, Ohio, and appear with singer-songwriter James Taylor in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The former secretary of state will then headline four rallies on Monday, a much more jam-packed pace than she has kept for most of the campaign. Clinton will headline events in Pittsburgh, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Philadelphia and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Democratic nominee's campaign has leaned heavily on its ground game to turn out voters early in key swing states, trying to "bank" votes before Election Day. The campaign has particularly seen early voting gains in Florida, Nevada and North Carolina. Some aides are quietly confident that, given the turnout figures in Nevada so far, the state could already be in Clinton's column.

But states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, early voting is primarily limited to special circumstances, meaning turning out voters on Election Day is key.

