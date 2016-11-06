Trump, Clinton make final pitches in dueling op-eds

Story highlights Clinton said Trump has "run his campaign on divisiveness, fear and insults"

Trump mention Clinton as having "been the subject of an FBI criminal investigation"

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton wrote dueling op-eds in USA Today to make their cases to voters nationwide the day before Election Day.

The op-eds, which were published online Sunday night -- and set for print publication Monday -- largely draw upon their respective stump speeches, including outlining some key policy planks and hammering each other.

Trump, using terminology he has favored in recent weeks on the campaign trail, calls for "draining the swamp of corruption in Washington" and fixing a "rigged system in which political insiders can break the law without consequence."

He goes on to mention Clinton as having "been the subject of an FBI criminal investigation." Trump conspicuously leaves out the Sunday afternoon decision from FBI Director James Comey to announce that Clinton was again cleared of wrongdoing.

A message left with the Trump campaign asking if it considered updating the op-ed based on Comey's announcement was not immediately returned.

