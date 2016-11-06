What the world wants to know about the US election

The data used is not reflective of global trends overall but of Google users.

(CNN) Many Americans might be suffering from election fatigue as we enter the final stretch before voting day, but if Google search traffic is any indication, the world is still more than interested.

Over the last week, global searches related to the election have surged -- particularly in Canada, Uganda, Ghana, Ireland and Nigeria, the countries outside the US where Google search interest has been the highest over the past 7 days.

According to this week's trends, here's what the rest of the world wants to know before America heads to the polls.

EUROPE

The Irish want to know where to place their bets. Searches related to election odds and a popular online betting site rose in popularity throughout the week. The search "Trump win" increased by 5000%, which might suggest gambler's regret -- one betting website has already paid out $1.1 million on a Clinton victory