'Game of Thrones' author isn't writing. He's campaigning for Clinton

Story highlights George R.R. Martin has repeatedly spent time speaking out against Trump

He has promised two more books that are not yet finished

Washington (CNN) Everyone is watching it, and they never shut up about it. It feels like it will never end, and there are constant last-minute surprises. It's a story about violence, power and sex -- all entirely divorced from reality.

It's the election, of course, not "Game of Thrones."

But given the parallels, how could George R.R. Martin, author of the book series on which the show is based, stay away?

Martin spent some of his finite time on Earth speaking to volunteers for Hillary Clinton in New Mexico after having written several online posts about the election.

"Hold the door!" George R.R. Martin surprised volunteers in Santa Fe today to encourage early voting. 🗳 Learn more: https://t.co/R9uwRMs1iK pic.twitter.com/Rivdy45OAg — Hillary for NM (@HillaryforNM) November 5, 2016

