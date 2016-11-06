Nevada GOP chair: Polling locations open late so 'certain group' can vote

Story highlights Trump then suggested that the polling location's extended closing time is a sign of a "rigged system"

Polling locations are non-partisan

Reno, Nevada (CNN) The chairman of the Nevada Republican Party argued Saturday during a rally here for Donald Trump that polling locations stayed open late to accommodate long lines of voters "so a certain group could vote."

The chairman, Michael McDonald, was referring to a polling location in Clark County, which is 30% Hispanic and the county in which Las Vegas is located. The polling location stayed open to allow voters who were already in line -- many of whom waited more than two hours, according to local reports -- to cast their ballots.

"Last night, in Clark County, they kept a poll open 'til 10 o'clock at night so a certain group could vote," McDonald said in introductory remarks at the rally. "The polls are supposed to close at 7. This was kept open until 10. Yeah, you feel free right now? You think this is a free and easy election? That's why it's important."

Dan Kulin, a spokesperson for the county, said no early no early voting stations extended their closing times. They did, however, process voters who were in line at closing time to allow as many people to vote as possible.

The latest vote was cast at 10:10 p.m. at Silverado Ranch, which closed at 8 p.m. and had been experiencing about a two-hour delay when CNN visited the station.

