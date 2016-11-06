Democrats falling short on pre-emptive poll-watching lawsuits

Story highlights Democrats are seeking restraining orders against Trump and GOP for various poll-watching activities

Judges have sided with the Republicans for the most part

Washington (CNN) Republican lawyers have successfully fended off several pre-emptive lawsuits filed by Democrats across the country accusing Donald Trump's campaign of "conspiring to threaten and intimidate minority voters in urban neighborhoods from voting in the 2016 election."

Democrats are seeking temporary restraining orders against the Trump campaign and Republicans, as they raise the alarm of possible voter intimidation due to comments from the GOP nominee and others.

But while judges have at times been sympathetic, Democrats have now failed in each case where a hearing has been held: Ohio, Nevada and Arizona.

Monday, federal judges will hold hearings in two additional states, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

By and large the rulings have been victories for the Trump campaign but experts say that the Democrats did manage to bring the issue to the forefront.

Read More