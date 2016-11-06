Cooper, Conway in tense exchange after Comey announcement

Story highlights Hours earlier, FBI Director James Comey again cleared Hillary Clinton in the matter

Cooper asked Conway if it was "responsible" for Trump to be speculating about the case

(CNN) CNN's Anderson Cooper and Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway got into a testy exchange Sunday in a discussion about the GOP nominee's repeated speculation over the FBI review of emails found on a laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner.

Hours earlier, FBI Director James Comey again cleared Hillary Clinton in the matter after saying late last month that the newly-discovered emails could be "pertinent" to the investigation into her use of a private server while secretary of state.

"Is it responsible for someone who might be president of the United States to be, in your words, 'speculating' about an active investigation when he has no actual facts?" Cooper asked Conway, speaking on a special Sunday night edition of "Anderson Cooper 360."

When Conway attempted to steer the conversation to Clinton's use of a private server, Cooper pressed on.

"Right, you are not answering the question, though," he said, with irritation rising in his voice. "Is it irresponsible for a man who might be president of the United States to speculate about something about which he has no facts?"

