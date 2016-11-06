Franken: FBI's Comey should face Senate hearings

Story highlights Franken criticized Comey's handling of information related to Hillary Clinton's server

"I'm sure that FBI Director Comey will be before us," Franken said

Washington (CNN) Sen. Al Franken called Sunday for the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold hearings on FBI Director James Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private server.

"I think that there should be hearings, and I'm certain there will be hearings in the Judiciary Committee on this matter," the Minnesota Democrat told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

His comments reflected the Democratic frustration with Comey telling lawmakers 11 days before the November 8 election that the FBI was reviewing new emails potentially connected to its investigation into whether Clinton mishandled classified information.

"Even more troubling is what we've heard from sort of the rogue elements of the FBI seemingly tipping off former (New York City) Mayor (Rudy) Giuliani that something was up. I mean, it just seems like -- that's not the FBI," Franken said.

"We will have hearings. I'm sure that FBI Director Comey will be before us," Franken said. "I think he should be able to answer questions about this, and he should be able to control the FBI."