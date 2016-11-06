Story highlights Fareed Zakaria said voters should look to Trump's past to see his true character

He called the Republican presidential nominee "obnoxious, tacky and vulgar"

(CNN) CNN's Fareed Zakaria delivered an impassioned monologue Sunday, in which he underlined why he would not be voting for Donald Trump on November 8.

Zakaria has made no secret in the past of his opposition to the Republican presidential candidate, but he emphasized in an op-ed for The Washington Post and on his show "GPS" that he wanted to explain "one last time why Donald Trump is worth special attention."

"I am not a highly partisan person. I have views that are left of center, but others that are conservative," Zakaria said.

"I think well of many Republican politicians, including the last two GOP presidential nominees, John McCain and Mitt Romney, both of whom are honorable men and would have been good presidents."

"Donald Trump is different," Zakaria said.