The only decent vote you can cast

(CNN) It's not only the future of the United States that is starkly on the ballot next Tuesday -- it is also all of the progress we have made in this country during the recent past.

For sixty years, the decent people of these United States have fought against all forms of public prejudice based on race, gender and sexual orientation.

He has brought white supremacy back into the mainstream of American life.

As the great architectural historian Vincent Scully pointed out two decades ago, ours is "a time which, with all its agonies, has... been marked most of all by liberation... I think especially of the three great movements of liberation which have marked the past generation: black liberation, women's liberation, gay liberation.

"Each one of those movements liberated all of us, all the rest of us, from stereotypical ways of thinking which had imprisoned us and confined us for hundreds of years."

"Those movements, though they have a deep past in American history, were almost inconceivable just before they occurred," Scully continued. "Then, all of a sudden in the 1960s, they burst out together, changing us all."

And as I wrote in " The Gay Metropolis ," "America's best instincts have always been toward equality and inclusiveness. Especially in the last forty years, the idea of a steadily widening embrace has been the genius behind the success of the American experiment. The main effects of these multiple liberations have been more openness, more honesty, and more opportunity changes that have benefited everyone."

Hillary Clinton has been at the forefront of all of these movements for most of her adult life. Because of her previous eight years in the White House, her eight years in the Senate and her four years as Secretary of State, she is also the single most prepared person ever to be nominated for president.

These are the reasons why President Obama was not exaggerating when he declared in North Carolina this week, "The fate of the republic rests on your shoulders. The fate of the world is teetering and you, North Carolina, are going to have to make sure that we push it in the right direction."

"Fairness is on the ballot," said the President. "Decency is on the ballot. Justice is on the ballot. Progress is on the ballot. Our democracy is on the ballot."

If you believe in fairness, decency and justice, you will never cast a more important vote than the one that belongs to Hillary Rodham Clinton on Tuesday.