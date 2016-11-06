Syria: US-backed forces announce bid to seize ISIS 'capital' Raqqa

Story highlights Operation announced days after forces entered Mosul in Iraq

Militia groups say they will coordinate with international forces

(CNN) US-backed militia groups in Syria said Sunday they're launching an operation to seize ISIS' de facto capital, Raqqa, in coordination with international coalition forces.

According to the statement, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) established a joint operations center Saturday night for the military campaign "Euphrates Rage," which includes multiple Arab, Kurdish and Turkmen militia groups.

The operation was announced just days after Iraqi forces entered the city of Mosul, where they are now in a fierce battle with ISIS militants.

"We are starting an operation to liberate Raqqa from ISIS... the operation will be done with American aerial cover," Brig. Gen. Talal Ali Selo, the spokesman for the SDF, told CNN Sunday.

"[The operation] will start by taking Raqqa countryside and then the goal is the city," Selo added.

