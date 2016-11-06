Story highlights Real beats Leganes 3-0

(CNN) Gareth Bale celebrated his lucrative new deal at Real Madrid with a double as Los Blancos stayed top of La Liga with a 3-0 win over Leganes Sunday.

The 27-year-old Welshman has committed himself to the Bernabeu until 2021 for a reported wage of over $750,000 per week and he went some way to repaying the club's faith in him with two goals in seven minutes in the first half.

His goals follow a sensational opener for Real in its 3-3 Champions League draw at Legia Warsaw in midweek and set his side on the way to a comfortable three points.

It has left the European champion five points clear at the top, although arch-rival Barcelona can close to within two if it beats fourth-placed Sevilla in a tough match later Sunday.

Bale used his pace to latch on to Isco's through ball for the opener and made it 2-0 as he scored from close range from Toni Kroos's free-kick.

