(CNN)Gareth Bale celebrated his lucrative new deal at Real Madrid with a double as Los Blancos stayed top of La Liga with a 3-0 win over Leganes Sunday.
The 27-year-old Welshman has committed himself to the Bernabeu until 2021 for a reported wage of over $750,000 per week and he went some way to repaying the club's faith in him with two goals in seven minutes in the first half.
His goals follow a sensational opener for Real in its 3-3 Champions League draw at Legia Warsaw in midweek and set his side on the way to a comfortable three points.
It has left the European champion five points clear at the top, although arch-rival Barcelona can close to within two if it beats fourth-placed Sevilla in a tough match later Sunday.
Bale used his pace to latch on to Isco's through ball for the opener and made it 2-0 as he scored from close range from Toni Kroos's free-kick.
Lowly Leganes offered stiff resistance and Cristiano Ronaldo was scoreless for the fifth time in eight La Liga appearances this season, but manager Zinedine Zidane is not worried about his relative goal drought.
"There's nothing wrong with him," he told the official Real Madrid website.
"I don't think he's worried, he looks good and committed. It's true he likes scoring goals, especially at this stadium, but he's calm."
Alvaro Morata rounded off the scoring 14 minutes from time as he picked up Kroos's pass before firing home from a difficult angle.
Zidane was content with his side's performance, particularly the clean sheet, as his side is assured to go into the international break in the lead in the title race.
"We know the job we are doing and even 100 points doesn't guarantee that you win La Liga. It's getting harder and harder to win easy games, they don't exist," he added.
It also stretched Real's unbeaten run in all competitions to 28 games.
Further good news was the return as a second half substitute of influential midfielder Luka Modric after knee surgery.