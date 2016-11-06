Story highlights Liverpool thrashes Watford 6-1

(CNN) Liverpool left no doubt of its English Premier League title credentials with a 6-1 rout of Watford at Anfield Sunday to go top of the table ahead of the international break.

Jurgen Klopp's in-form team was in rampant form against a team which had kept three previous clean sheets but had no answer to swathes of home attacks.

The only surprise was it took 27 minutes to make the breakthrough with Sadio Mane heading home from Philippe Coutinho's cross.

It opened the floodgates with Coutinho on the scoresheet three minutes later from Roberto Firmino's pass.

FULL-TIME Liverpool 6-1 Watford. Klopp's men go top of the #PL table with a stunning attacking display #LIVWAT pic.twitter.com/Q5OgknFqVE — Premier League (@premierleague) November 6, 2016

Emre Can put the Reds three-up in the 43rd minute from another excellent delivery from Adam Lallana. It was England midfielder Lallana who also laid on the fourth after the break for Firmino.

