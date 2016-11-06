Breaking News

Donald Trump meets a fiery end in UK Bonfire Night tradition

By Neil Curry, CNN

Updated 10:50 AM ET, Sun November 6, 2016

The town of Lewes in southern England is one of many to hold a Guy Fawkes or Bonfire Night celebration on November 5, but is particularly known for making elaborate effigies that are paraded in front of big crowds. Here, an effigy of Fawkes sits atop a bonfire that will be lit later that night.
While traditionally an effigy of Fawkes is set alight, to recall a 400-year-old plot to blow up Parliament, in recent years, a series of more current characters has also been put on show in Lewes. Here, Donald Trump&#39;s proposed Mexican wall has been lined up alongside a bust of Fawkes.
An effigy of Trump riding a bucking bull draped in the Stars and Stripes is paraded down the street in Lewes on November 5.
Thousands of people line the narrow streets of Lewes to watch the bonfire societies parade past with their effigies in a torch-lit procession. Here another incarnation of Trump is seen.
This effigy portrays the Republican presidential nominee as &quot;Humpy Trumpty&quot; sitting on his wall. Trump&#39;s proposal for a wall between Mexico and the United States has been a centerpiece of his campaign.
An effigy of Trump dressed as a clown riding a donkey is paraded down the street on November 5 in Lewes. After the procession, the crowds -- and their giant effigies -- disperse toward several separate bonfire parties, where the figures are blown apart by fireworks.
Lewes, UK (CNN)"Trump."

    "Gotta be (Donald) Trump."
    The voice of the American people delivering their verdict on the forthcoming US elections?
    Not exactly.
    Those were actually the voices of British people predicting whose effigy would be chosen to meet a fiery demise at the UK's biggest bonfire party parade Saturday.
    Along with thousands of other towns and cities across the United Kingdom, the ancient town of Lewes in southern England marks November 5 -- known as Guy Fawkes Night, or Bonfire Night -- with a massive bonfire party.
    Fawkes was executed after a failed gunpowder plot to blow up England's Parliament and its Protestant king 400 years ago -- but lives on to "die" again each year when his effigy is burned on a bonfire.
    But Fawkes is not the only public figure destined for a fiery end this night.
    In recent years, a series of more current characters have been put on parade -- including former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, sporting a "mankini."

    Guessing game

    In Lewes, figures who have fueled fury become fuel for the fire.
    The identities of each year's effigies are kept a closely guarded secret, which provokes a great guessing game before the parade.
    This year, one name in particular stood out above the rest.
    "I think it's not a matter of who but how many Trumps," one spectator said. "I think we might see five or six Trumps," another visitor remarked.
    As darkness fell Saturday night, thousands of people lined the narrow streets to cheer the various bonfire societies on their torchlight parade -- and then in the distance, a famous face emerged through the smoke.
    As predicted, the familiar figure of Donald Trump was paraded through the streets in a series of effigies riding donkeys and bulls and cars, accompanied by Mexican sombreros.
    One portrayed him as "Humpy Trumpty" sitting on his wall. Another figure showed Trump riding a mule which rears up after pricking itself on a cactus -- causing the presidential candidate to shoot himself in the foot.

    Personal conflagration

    After the procession, the crowds -- and their giant effigies -- dispersed toward several separate bonfire parties, where the figures faced their own personal conflagration.
    Trumps were blown apart by fireworks -- along with the candidate's proposed Mexican wall.
    On a chilly November night in England, the heat of US presidential politics warmed at least the hands -- if not the hearts -- of the people.