Pope warns against walls ahead of US election

Story highlights Pope says the greedy should stay out of politics

He previously suggested Trump was not Christian if he wanted to build walls

(CNN) Pope Francis delivered a powerful message Saturday in which he warned against "social walls" and "false prophets" fueling fear and intolerance in politics.

While the Pope made no mention of Donald Trump, his comments at the Vatican have been widely seen as a thinly veiled stab at the Republican presidential candidate, whose proposal to build a wall between the United States and Mexico has been a centerpiece of his campaign.

Donald Trump has claimed, without evidence, that hundreds of millions of people could enter the United States under a Hillary Clinton presidency.

"No tyranny finds support without tapping into our fears," Francis said. "This is key. Hence, all tyranny is terrorist. And when this terror -- which was sown in the peripheries, with the massacres, looting, oppression and injustice -- explodes in centers with different forms of violence, even hateful and cowardly attacks, citizens who still retain some rights are tempted to the false security of physical or social walls.

"Walls that enclose some and banish others. Walled citizens, terrified on one side, excluded, exiled, and still more terrified on the other. Is that the life that our Father God wants for their children?

"Dear brothers and sisters -- all walls fall. All of them. Do not be fooled."

Read More