Story highlights The woman was seized as she traveled by car with her driver, Afghan police said

Two Australian citizens were abducted in Afghanistan earlier this year

Kabul (CNN) An Australian woman has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, Afghan police said Sunday.

The woman was seized in Kabul's Qala e Fatullah area area on Saturday evening as she was traveling by car with her driver, said Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for Kabul's police chief.

Police are investigating the abduction, said Mujahid.

He said the woman, who is an Australian citizen of Pakistani origin, works for the Agency Coordinating Body for Afghan Relief (ACBAR,) which describes itself as an Afghan independent body bringing together more than 150 national and international NGOs operating in the country.

The Australian Embassy in Kabul is making urgent inquiries into the reported kidnapping, a spokeswoman for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement.