Nicaraguan President seeks another term, this time with wife as VP

(CNN) Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is widely expected to win his fourth term in elections on Sunday -- this time with his wife as his running mate.

First lady Rosario Murillo has long been the country's unofficial co-president, effectively running the government, analysts of Nicaraguan politics say.

In August, when the couple made their ticket official, Ortega said she was the best running mate he could choose: "Who better (to be vice president) than my companera, who has so far done an efficient and effective job with much discipline and sacrifice."

The move by Ortega, a socialist and former guerrilla leader, is not without controversy as critics have accused the couple of skirting laws while building a political dynasty.

Nicaragua's Constitution bars candidates who are relatives of the current President from running, however the Supreme Court of Nicaragua has said there was no legal impediment for the Ortega-Murillo ticket.

