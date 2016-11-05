Story highlights The incident occurred in June 2013

A statement from the victim is read at the hearing

(CNN) Convicted rapist Brandon Vandenburg was sentenced to 17 years in prison Friday for the rape three years ago of an unconscious female student at Vanderbilt University, according to CNN affiliate WKRN.

Vandenburg was accused of taking the woman, whom he was dating, into a dorm room on the Nashville campus in June 2013, where three teammates sexually assaulted her.

A jury in Tennessee earlier this year convicted Vandenburg of five counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of unlawful photography.

Vandenburg spoke publicly for the first time about the rape in a prepared statement prior to sentencing. He told the court that he was an "inexperienced drinker" who had consumed dozens of alcoholic beverages throughout the course of the day on which the rape occurred.

"I let everyone down and many lives were destroyed," he said.

Read More