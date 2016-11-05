Story highlights Todd Kohlhepp confesses to a 2003 quadruple homicide, the sheriff says

The suspect led police to where he says two bodies are buried, the sheriff says

(CNN) A South Carolina man who is accused of kidnapping a woman and chaining her up for two months has confessed to a 2003 quadruple homicide and may have killed three others, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told reporters Saturday night.

Officials discovered the body of a man Friday on the farm of Todd Kohlhepp , and Saturday they identified him as Charles Carver, the boyfriend of the woman, Kala Brown, found chained on the property.

Kohlhepp led investigators Saturday to where he said a second and third body are buried on his property, Wright said. The bodies have not been recovered yet, the sheriff said.

Carver was shot more than once in the upper extremities, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger told reporters Saturday night. An anthropologist is helping to determine how long the body was buried, the coroner said.

"We talked with the family and they're obviously heartbroken," Sheriff Chuck Wright said.

