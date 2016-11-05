Story highlights Andy Murray new World No.1

(CNN) A "proud" Andy Murray is the new world number one after Milos Raonic withdrew from their Paris Masters semifinal Saturday through injury.

The walkover sees Murray take over from Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who had held the top ranking since July 2014.

The Scot will look to cap his incredible charge to the summit of the game with victory over John Isner in Sunday's final after the American saw off Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-4 6-3 in the first semifinal.

Murray will be bidding for his eighth title of the season, including winning Wimbledon for the second time and Olympic singles gold in Rio.

He is on a 19-match unbeaten run which has swept him past the faltering Djokovic, who held a massive lead after claiming the French Open title in May.