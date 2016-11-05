Story highlights Rolf-Goran Bengtsson wins Global Champions Tour

(CNN) Sweden's Rolf-Goran Bengtsson made it third time lucky as he wrapped up the Longines Global Champions Tour in Doha Saturday on his veteran stallion Casall ASK.

Bengtsson took full advantage of a lapse by his closest rival Edwina Tops-Alexander after the Australian racked up eight faults on Lintea Tequila to go out in the first round of the competition finale.

Dreams come true to those who never give up! Rolf and Casall WIN the #LGCTDoha AND the #ChampionOfChampions title! pic.twitter.com/QFZdA37PcB — LGCT (@GCT_events) November 5, 2016

Bengtsson, who had led by five points in the overall standings going the 15th and final stop of the tour, had two clear rounds and then won the subsequent jump off for his third win of the series.

Germany's Daniel Deusser (First Class van Eeckelghem) finished second with compatriot Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum (Fibonacci) in third.

